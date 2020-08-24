Rep hails Cross Rivers agro industrialisation strides

A member, representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Legor Idagbo at the weekend drummed up support for the Cross River state Governor, Sen. Ben Ayade, agricultural strides.

Idagbo who is also Chairman, House Committee on Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring, while addressing members of his constituency, praise the governor, saying his agro industrialisation strides has transformed the state from a civil service to an industrial state.

The member who is presently on recess returned to the state more than two weeks ago met with his constituents in Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku Local Government Areas as well as those living in Calabar and drummed up support for the governor.

Idagbo posited that just like the North gave support to governors from the Southern and Central Senatorial Districts, the governor from the Northern Senatorial District who is their own is even more deserving of such support.

He shared a proverb that the way one treat ones masquerade in the public will determine the level of respect people give to it and thus the north had the responsibility of not only presenting the governor in good light but also supporting him to succeed.

The member of House of Representatives said the governor has done very well in the area of agro industrialization which will ultimately de-couple the state from dependence on federally allocated revenue and set it on a path of financial independence.

He added that the Governor Ben Ayade had also appointed many young people into government, giving them opportunity to contribute to governance and development and also providing food on the table.