Rep member-elect admonishes protesting women against anarchy 

The House of Representative member-elect, for Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo (OHANIVO) federal constituency of Ebonyi state, Dr. Nkemkamma Kama, Tuesday, admonished women of his constituency against destroying property belonging to the natives.

Kama, elected under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), in a statement, expressed displeasure at the destruction of property by women who demonstrated against the kidnap and killing of their people by supposed Fulani herders.

While he shared in the pain of the women and the community people who largely have been affected by the killings, Kama urged the women not to allow anarchy to take override their sense of responsibility.

The statement reads, “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate incidents of violence and destruction that have occurred in our Community, Ishiagu, over the past few days. It is even more unfortunate that what was intended to be a peaceful march by our beloved mothers and sisters to protest the incessant kidnapping, abduction, robbery, and other violent attacks by some unknown persons along the Ishiagu-Awgu Road in Ivo LGA, Ebonyi, has turned violent with heavy destruction of properties of some indigenous personalities in the Community.

“This, to say the least, is very heartbreaking and condemnable. Ironically, we will turn our anger against fellow victims. Yes, all of us who have lived in the fear of the marauders are victims.

“Though many accounts have surfaced as to why certain persons have been singled out for attack, we should never fall for violence or take laws into our hands. There are also allegations that the continuous attacks on the said road are carried out by Fulani Herdsmen.

“While I do not hold brief for anyone or group, it is my humble opinion that we may not need to draw hasty conclusions or categorically profile another ethnic group. We may be reflective and look inwards as well.

“Whatever the reasons or whoever may be behind the dastardly acts, the endless attacks and kidnapping of our people are unacceptable. The wicked acts have caused us tremendous pain and anger. We may be disappointed in some of our highly placed sons and daughters. But they did not send the attackers. And we know this to be true. Many others who could help may be frustrated. This is a fact…,” the lawmaker elect said.

