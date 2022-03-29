Rep pays school, NECO fees for 2500 orphans, others

A House of Representatives member representing Kaduna South Federal Constituency, Hon. Mukhtar Ahmed Monrovia, has paid outstanding school fees of 2,500 orphans in 250 Islamic schools across the constituency.

Monrovia also paid N3 million as National Examination Council (NECO) fees for 185 students from his constituency.

The payments covered both students of public and private schools.

Presenting the N9 million cheque to the Islamiyya schools, the lawmaker said, Islam teaches about showing care to the orphans, and one of the best way to do so, is to shoulder the responsibility of paying their school fees among other kind gestures.

Monrovia explained that since he was elected to represent the people of Kaduna South Federal Constituency, he has been engaged in such gestures, but this year he decided to increase the number.

He informed the people that a team was set up to carefully select 10 orphans across each of the 250 Islamiyya schools in the wards comprising Kaduna South Federal Constituency.

Speaking further, the Rep said, to him, “education is a lifetime investment. The future is here and we have to build prospect for the young ones. This is not based on party or other affiliations, but for all eligible students of Kaduna South Federal Constituency to ensure good standard of learning”.

He enjoined parents who have children in the junior classes not to panic as the payment will always continue and will get to them as well.

He, thus urged the students to focus on their academics and score good grades, stressing that he wants a better future for them.

“I want you all to be better than myself, kindly read and pass. As a representative of the people, I will not rest in providing solutions to the needs of my constituency throughout my tenure in office,” he assured.

Speaking on behalf of the Imams, Imam of Umar Bin Khattab Islamic Center, Dr. Muhammed Tiamiyyu Suleiman said, “the gesture showed by the lawmaker is in accordance with the commandments of Almighty Allah that, one should spend his wealth for the orphans, the needy and the poor ones. I want to call on those who are well to do to emulate such gesture”.

Parents of the beneficiaries, in their various remarks, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture, especially being in the aspect of education.

They said he has done very well by craving a better future for their young ones, while praying for him and pledging their continued support to him.