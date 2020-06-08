Rep places N150, 000 bounty on rapist of 15-yr-old girl











A member of the House of Representatives for Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency, Blessing Onuh and a group under the aegis of One Idoma Initiative has placed a bounty of N150,000 on a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Eddy Ujah, for running away after allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.



Uja was said to have raped the victim, who was on her way back where she had gone to grind gari.



A social activist, Julie Okoh, the APGA secretary in Otukpo local government area of Benue state said Eddy Ujah had raped the 15- year- old girl simply identified as Ene and had since disappeared.



Okoh who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi, stated that “the House of Representatives member, Blessing Onuh, has kicked against the incident and placed a bounty of N50,000 on whoever would provide information that will lead to arrest of the suspected rapist.



The social activist said the raped girl was on admission at the General Hospital, Otukpo, where she is recuperating.



“Also, a group, One Idoma Initiative, has placed a N100,000.00 bounty on the suspected rapist.



The police commissioner, Inspector General of Police and National Police Officers’ Wives Association are all working to ensure that the man is arrested.



Narrating her ordeal, the victim, Miss Ene said she was returning from where she had gone to grind gari around 10.am that fateful day when a man named Eddy Ujah grabbed her and forced her into his house.