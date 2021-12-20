Rep sensitises constituents on conflict prevention in Kaduna

Member representing Jama’a/Sanga federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Nicholas Garba Shehu Sarkin Noma, in collaboration with Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution has organised a one-day seminar for stakeholders in the constituency on ‘Conflict Prevention and Management.’

Speaking at the occasion in Kafanchan, the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said in order to live together peacefully, there must be mutual respect and understanding among the people. The theme of the seminar was: “We Can Live Together.”

Aruwan stated that criminality has no tribe or religion, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to fight the menace.

He cautioned that unless people set aside sentiments and stop stereotyping criminals, the set goals would not be achieved.

He said many lives were lost in communal conflicts and banditry between 1978 and now, which led to the lost glory of the societal values.

He urged people to stop taking the law into their hands in the guise of self defense and said they should report to appropriate authorities any criminal act or conflict for professional solution.

While appreciating the foresight of Darling Noma, the convener of the programme, Mr. Aruwan said the sensitisation and the theme was timely, considering the present security situation.

Speaking earlier, the convener of the programme, Sarkin Noma said, it was in view of the security challenges bedeviling the area, the state and the country at large, that prompted the need for the programme in the year 2020 and 2021 and it was geared towards sensitising the people on the importance of living together as a family.

While appreciating the efforts of traditional, religious, civil organisations and other community leaders as well as security operatives, Sarkin Noma called on all and sundry to support those at the forefront of the fight against criminality for a lasting peace in the area.

In a message, the special guest, Mr. Bakut I. Bakut, from the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Abuja, applauded Sarkin Noma for organising the sensitisation program saying that people will not enjoy projects provided for them without peace.