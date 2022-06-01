Rep tasks Buhari on release of Kaduna train victims

A member of the House of Representatives, Bamidele Salam, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast and decisively in securing the release of the remaining kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

A viral video of the victims, pleading for urgent intervention in the face of threats by their abductors to kill them within a specified time, if certain conditions as demanded were not met, had been trending on the social media, prompting renewed call for urgent action.

Responding to a question Wednesday over the possibility of the National Assembly initiating an impeachment proceeding in the face of rising insecurity, the lawmaker opined that it has not gotten to that,” noting that in view of the fragile nature of the country, it would not be good to create another problem.

“What needs to be done to secure the release of the Kaduna train victims must be done. Too many precious Nigerian lives have been lost to kidnappers and other malevolent individuals to allow these hapless victims of the train hijack to become the latest statistics of a nefarious enterprise has sullied the national image,” the lawmaker stated.

Speaking further, Salami who represents Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun state said, “I call on my colleagues in the National Assembly and Nigerians at large to join me in urging President Buhari to do all that is within his power as the Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces to free these victims and many others languishing in captivity.”

