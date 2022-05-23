Rep ticket: Ajia emerges PDP candidate for Asa/Ilorin west federal constituency

A 2019 governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, has won the party’s primary election for Asa/Ilorin west federal constituency in the House Representatives.

Ajia was declared winner after polling 82 out of the total 89 votes cast at the shadow poll.

Blueprint reports that 89 delegates were accredited for the exercise that took place at the popular Stella Obasanjo Multipurpose Hall along Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

Three adhoc delegates earlier elected at the ward congress of the party participated in the primary election held amidst tight security.

Two other aspirants in the shadow poll including a former member of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Engineer Sulyman Warah, scored five votes while Olanrewaju Oba-Aluko had lone vote.

A delegate and former state commissioner for Health, Mrs Ayinke Saka, lauded the outcome of the exercise and expressed confidence that the PDP would win in the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of the electoral committee for the House of Representatives’ primary, Alhaji Isiaka Owolabi, described the exercise as peaceful and applauded delegates for their orderly conduct.

Owolabi, who doubles as chairman, Kwara central senatorial district of the PDP noted that the party was setting the pace with the manner the exercise went, saying that the aspirants were convinced that the primary was an intra-party affair.

Also speaking, the PDP candidate for Asa/Ilorin West Federal constituency, Ibrahim Ajia, said his victory at the primary signposted a brighter day for the party to return to power in 2023.

He added that it was regrettable that the successes recorded under PDP administration had been bungled, particularly with the rising spate of insecurity, insisting that his party has the magic wand to fix the country’s situation.

Ajia, who dedicated his victory to other aspirants, delegates, members and leadership of the party, said it is work time to reclaim the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

