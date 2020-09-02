Repair Niger roads, Emir of Kano urges FG, Niger govt

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero has appealed to both federal and Niger state government to urgently repair all roads across the state.

Ado-Bayero, who is also the Chairman, Kano State Council of Traditional Rulers, made the call, Tuesday night in Bida Nigerstate at a cultural night organised by Etsu Nupe to mark his official visit to his kingdom.

According to the monarch, the call has become imperative as he has observed that almost all the roads in the state were in a terrible condition

He explained that the urgent rehabilitation of the roads would improve the living condition of the people

The royal father said further that the bad conditions of the roads was hampering the even socio economic development of the state and the country at large

Ado-Bayero noted that Niger state was very crucial to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria, sequel to its prime location in the middle of the country

According to him, Niger state serves as a gate way to both the northern and southern parts of the country, and as such it requires durable and state of the art road network.

Speaking on the existing cordial relationship between Kano and Niger states, the traditional ruler averred that the two states in general as well as Kano and Bida emirates in particular were cordial for centuries, resulting in mutual benefits.

Ado-Bayero, who was happy with the warm reception accorded him and his entourage, added that his visit would boost the bond of relationship between the two traditional institutions.

In his address of welcome, the Etsu Nupe, and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, stressed the need for all Nigerians to be united and live in peace with one another.

According to Etsu Nupe, without peace and unity, socio-economic development will continue to elude any society.