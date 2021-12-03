Repentant Boko Haram reintegration: Affected communities ‘ve roles to play – CDD

The center for Democracy and Development (CDD) on Thursday organised one day dialogue with Boko Haram affected communities on reconciliation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram members In Yobe state.

The Director of CDD Idayat Hassan represented by Dr Jibrin Musa Talba said the workshop was organised to promote of peaceful co-existance, rehabilitate and reintegrate repentants Boko Haram as many of the insurgents surrendered themselves to the security operatives.

He noted that the beneficiaries are all stakeholders in the society across the Boko Haram affected communities In Yobe state.

Dr Jibrin said, “If we can successfully reach a diverse opinion on how to go about the process of peace building, reintegration, rehabilitation and deradicalisation, I think the aim of the workshop has been achieved.”

Dr Yahuza Hamza Abubakar is one of the participants of the workshop who said, “Im very happy to share this idea and give my contributions in this occasion.”

