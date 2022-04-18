Report of Jamilu Gwamna’s sack fake, malicious – KEDCO 





Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has described as fake news and toxic, reports that the MD/CEO of KEDCO, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has been relieved of his duties, owing to financial mismanagement and incompetence.

Online platforms, Daily Dispatch and OperaNews had reported that the management of the power outfit had sacked Dr Gwamna over alleged incompetence and financial mismanagement.

KEDCO, in a press statement in Kano, Sunday, stated that “Gwamna’s leadership has made highly impressive achievements, building the company to one of the best DisCos in the country, hence the ground that he was sacked on financial mismanagement is nothing but well fabricated lies aimed at suppressing the very impressive CV of Dr Gwamna.

“Dr. Gwamna has not resigned but in view of his political ambition to become the next governor of Gombe state, he will soon resign to face his political ambition based on the guidelines from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to commence full scale political activities,” the statement added.

Continuing, the statement said: “It should be placed on record also that any news of sack of such high profile personality will be done through the Board and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and not from unserious online platforms which are the only source of such baseless information.

“It is also good to note that Fidelity Bank has not in any way taken over the management and activities of KEDCO as insinuated by the online media.”