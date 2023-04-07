Report of kidnapping on Abuja-Kaduna highway false, misleading – El-Rufa’i

Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i of Kaduna state has debunked the report of the kidnapping of scores of people on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Wednesday, describing it as “false and misleading.”

The governor stated this Friday via a statement signed by his Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

He said no incident of kidnapping occurred on the highway which straddles five LGAs across Kaduna and Niger state.

The statement read in part, “A report published today by a newspaper, alleging that bandits kidnapped scores of citizens on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway is false and misleading, as no such incident occurred on the highway.

“An excerpt from the inaccurate report with the headline ‘Bandits Abduct Travellers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway’ reads: ‘Scores of travellers were abducted after bandits opened fire on motorists in Iche community, some few kilometres away from Kagarko town along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.’

“Contrary to the above, reports received from security agencies and the Kagarko local government council indicated that armed men barricaded the Gwaje Village axis of the Kagarko-Jere road on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and kidnapped an unspecified number of occupants from two vehicles; a Volkswagen Golf Wagon (Reg. No. LGT228XA) and Volkswagen Passat (Reg. No. FSK556AV). The vehicles were subsequently found empty.”

The statement read further, “The coordinates of the scene of the incident (Gwaje village) are 9°29’34″N 7°39’18″E, which give a location nowhere close to, or even off the Abuja-Kaduna Highway as reported. From available facts, the incident did not occur at Iche as reported by the media. The description which gives Kagarko town as being along Abuja-Kaduna highway is likewise inaccurate.

“The Kaduna state government expresses its displeasure over the misleading piece of reportage which has unfortunately gained undue traction on social media and beyond. The government views inaccurate and misleading reports as a major disservice to the campaign against banditry being prosecuted by officers and men of security forces, at the risk of their very lives.

“The Kaduna state government is following up closely with security agencies on all issues regarding security and safety of citizens.”

