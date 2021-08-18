Report on Kyari yet to be submitted – Police





Contrary to reports making the rounds in a session of the media the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the Fedral Bureau of Investigation (FBI) being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP) was still on-going.



A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said members of the public were enjoined to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the Inspector General of Police, as being wrongly reported in some news outlet and online platforms.



“The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations,” the statement further said.