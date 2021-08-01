Reports on killing of corps members misleading – NYSC

Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described the story on the killings of corps members by gunmen in North-west published by some media platforms, including a national daily, as misleading.

The scheme in a statement signed by the Director Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, made available to Blueprint Sunday, said no corps members deployed to the North-east and North-west geo-political zones were killed nor abducted in July.

The scheme described the story as fake while appealing to the media to always verify its information before pushing out to the public.

“This same medium on Thursday, 29th July, 2021 came up with a fake story with the caption: ‘Nearly 200 NYSC members murdered across the North-East this year as kidnapping escalates’.”

“As earlier stated, every discerning mind knows that story, as well as that of today are both false. No Corps Member deployed to the North-East and North-West geo-political zones of the country was killed, neither was any abducted by bandits in July, 2021, as reported.

“Management would have ignored this story, but had to issue this rebuttal for the sake of undiscerning minds, who may swallow the fake news, hook, line and sinker.

“Management hereby passionately appeals to both the mainstream and new media, as opinion moulders and critical stakeholders in the polity to always place national interest above every other consideration in their reportage, as anything contrary has the propensity to create apprehension in the minds of parents, guardians and other stakeholders,” the scheme stated.

