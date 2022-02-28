Reprieve on the way for Nigerian widows

The good news coming from the House of Representatives is that a bill to amend the Violence Against Persons Act 2015 to prohibit discrimination against widows and all forms of repressive and degrading widowhood practices in Nigeria last week passed second reading.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Adejoro Adeogun and Sergius Ogun, is entitled: “A Bill for an act to amend the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 to Prohibit Discrimination against Widows and all Forms of Repressive and Degrading Widowhood Practices and to make Provision for the Definition of the Offence of Image-based Sexual Abuse under the Act and make Provision for Penalty for Offence of Image-based Sexual Abuse and for Related Matters (HBs1711 &1804).”

Among the provisions of the Bill are that “A person who attempts to inflict any harmful widowhood practice provided under subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of three years or a fine of N1m or both.

“A person who incites, aids, abets or counsels another to commit an offence under subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of three years or fine of N1m or both.

“A person who receives or assists another who, to his or her knowledge, has committed an offence under subsection (1) is an accessory after the fact and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not more than two years or a fine of not more than N1m or both.”

In his lead debate, Hon. Adeogun said widows in several parts of the country were made to pay heavy penalties for the painful departure of their spouses. He further said that the bill proposed to amend six sections of the Violent Against Persons Act to make provisions to safeguard widows from violence and evil customary practices, denial of property rights, rape, forced marriages and all other discriminatory acts that undermine the dignity of the widow.

He noted: “Widowhood is not by choice. Widows are victims of the inevitability of death. So, why does our society criminalise the unfortunate incident of widowhood? Why are widows denied the right to mourn in peace? Why is the trauma of their loss met with trauma rather than solace?”

The development in the House of Representatives is not only timely but also a welcome reprieve for the unfortunate members of our society.

Widowhood is a global phenomenon that cuts across all races. Victims suffer all manner of ill-treatments rooted in cultural and traditional practices that dehumanise them.

In Nigeria, widows are treated with no respect. Most of them also suffer social exclusion, hunger and poverty along with their children. Moreover, many are driven to suicide as they are made to see widowhood as a death sentence. However, their counterparts in Western countries are fortunate. They are more secure and often have their own sources of income.

Generally, widows in Nigeria are denigrated, abused and even criminalised. They are seen as the prime suspects in their husbands’ demise except those widowed by conflicts. Those who lose their spouses through natural causes or accidents are not spared. They are oftentimes accused of witchcraft.

They are also subjected to harmful practices, one of which is forcing them to drink the water their husbands were bathed with even after embalmment to prove their innocence. Many widows have thereafter suffered health complications and death arising from the poisonous liquid. When that happens, the family members of the deceased breadwinners throw their arms in the air and exclaim: “We said so!”

Indeed, the Nigerian environment is very hostile to widows, despite joining the global community to mark the Widows Day yearly. Besides subjecting them to inhuman and other degrading practices, most victims are dispossessed of their husbands’ belongings such as houses, cars and businesses.

They are then thrown into the streets empty handed, not caring a hoot about the welfare and future of their fatherless kids, most times if they refuse to remarry any members of the deceased’s family or yield to their sexual advances. Most of them have their heads shaven. They dress them in black and make them mourn for months with nothing much to eat. Some are not allowed to clean up themselves regularly in demonstration of their losses.

We commend the sponsors of the proposed bill. When passed into law, all extant cultural and traditional practices against widows will be subsumed under the provisions of the proposed laws. It is the fundamental rights of the widows to live normal lives after the demise of their husbands. Where criminality is suspected in the death of the man, the law must be allowed to take its course. Even where autopsy exonerates a widow, family members argue that death by witchcraft cannot be detected by such an examination.

We also urge husbands to form the habit of preparing their wills in the event of sudden or natural death. Putting a will in place is not a death sentence. It is a normal practice in civilised countries of the world. By so doing, the future of their wives and kids will be secured from the ravenous family members ever out to reap where they did not sow.