Reprisal: Community leader, 14 others killed in Kaduna

Kakura community leader, Isiaku Madaki, has been murdered in his residence at Kakura, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state in the early hours of Sunday.

A resident of the area, Baban David, told Blueprint that the deceased was only Saturday installed as the Head of the Kakura, a Gbagyi community, with sprinkle of other tribes mainly Fulani settlers who have lived in the community for decades.

Giving an account of what happened, Bavan said, “We all gathered in his residence earlier on Saturday to rejoice with him over his appointment. However, we were shocked when in the early hours of today (Sunday) we began to hear gunshots.

“We were all afraid we could not come out of our houses. Later, we were told that the gunmen had killed the community leader in the presence of his wife and family. We found his dead body lying on the ground. His wife told us that the gunmen broke into their residence and shot him. They did not take anything, neither did they abduct anybody.”

Blueprint discovered that in the early hours of Sunday, the aggrieved Gbagyis allegedly attacked the Fulani settlement where 14 people were feared dead.

A Fulani man, Malam Buhari, explained that early in the morning, the Gbagyis surrounded their settlement and asked them to leave the area, while accusing them of hypocrisy.

He noted that while they were leaving, they were attacked and some of them were killed, adding that, “on our way out to the village, we counted four corpses. Later in the bush path there were dead bodies of 10 others littering the ground.”

At as the time of filing the report, police had been deployed to the community to ensure law and order.

It was gathered that even though, normalcy had returned to the embattled settlement but most people have deserted the area for fear of the unknown.

Neither the police nor the Kaduna state government has reacted on the incident as at the time of filling this report.