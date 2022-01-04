Reps and new twist over the Electoral Act amendment bill



A lot has been said on the controversial Electoral Act amendment bill, more after President Muhammadu Buhari made his veto decision known to the National Assembly. JOSHUA EGBODO writes on the subsequent emerging developments in the House of Representatives

The communication

With speculations in the air, and reports suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari, may after all, express veto on the Electoral Act amendment bill after waiting for over 30 days within which a decline of assent or affirmation is expected to be expressed, the President in a letter dated December 13th, 2021 and read to members of the House of Representatives on December 21, 2021, cited some possible challenges inherent in the recommendation for the use of only direct primaries for the election of candidates for electoral offices by political parties.

“The Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeks to amend certain provisions of the extant Electoral Act 2010. Part of the objective of the bill is the amendment of the present Section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010 to delete the provision for the conduct of indirect primaries in the nomination of party candidates such that party candidates can henceforth only emerge through direct primaries”, he stated in the letter addressed to Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The President noted that after a careful review of the bill, “the pertinent issues implicated as follows to wit: The conduct of direct primaries across the 8,809 wards across the length and breadth of the country will lead to a significant spike in the cost of conducting primary elections by parties as well as increase in the cost of monitoring such elections by INEC who has to deploy monitors across these wards each time a party is to conduct direct primaries for the presidential, gubernatorial and legislative posts…”.

The president further said, “The indirect consequences of the issues of high cost and monetization are that it will raise financial crimes and constitute further strain on the economy. It will also stifle smaller parties without the enormous resources required to mobilise all party members for the primaries.

“This is not healthy for the sustenance of multi-party democracy in Nigeria”, adding that the process will also put a strain on the security forces, which may need to be deployed, amongst other issues.

Gbajabiamila’s initial assurance

Reacting to the president’s letter, Gbajabiamila however assured that the matter would be top on agenda of the House as it resumes from the Yuletide break. “By the time we resume next year (2022), we will be closer to the end of our tenures, with national elections rapidly approaching. In the past, election years have witnessed a decline in governance activities as political pursuits cloud the calendar. That will not be the case this time around.

“As you are aware, we have a legislative agenda in this 9th House of Representatives, which we tagged ‘Our Contract with Nigerians’. I expect that we will do everything within our power to keep the commitments we made in that document. So that when we appear before our various constituencies, we can stand tall in the knowledge that despite challenges and difficulties, we did what we promised to do, and given a chance again, will do even more.

“This year, despite the differences of opinions, all of us in the House of Representatives and indeed, the entire National Assembly, worked to pass the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill. We included in that bill, provisions we hoped will significantly enhance the conduct of our national elections and improve public confidence in our electoral outcomes. As it is now, that bill has not received presidential assent, and it falls to parliament to decide the best way forward.

“When we return in the new year, we will resume our efforts to reform the electoral system in our country. And we will do it together. That is what the Nigerian people expect of us, and we will do our duty for God and country.

“Whichever way it pans out, we must not throw out the baby with the bath water and must deliver a credible and enduring electoral system to Nigerians. Every law is a living document and as long as it has breath, it must survive”, Gbajabiamila said in a reassuring message to the people.

CSOs’ intervention

While debate on the president’s decision lasted, the Senate, which reports were that moves were already being made to override the veto dramatically back-tracked, understandably that Nigeria has a bicameral legislature, announcing that it will make consultations with the House of Representatives on the way forward when back from the ongoing break.

But what appeared more surprising to many pundits was the drafting and cross referencing errors pointed out by a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs). According to the group, there were at least 10 drafting errors in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill rejected by President Buhari, which “range from grammatical errors to cross-referencing gaps”.

The coalition which spotted the said errors was made up of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Yiaga Africa, International Press Centre (IPC) and Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD). Others are the Albino Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, Institute for Media and Society (IMS) and the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF).

But why that late?

Experts have however continue to question the the late timing of such discoveries. To them, it was rather expected that since such groups were usually given the opportunity of participation, more that it was a legislation as important as the Electoral Act, intended to further reform the electoral system, and taking into consideration the repeated decline of assent by President Buhari on same, the clean copy which the National Assembly transmitted should have been an outcome of collective efforts of all critical stakeholders.

Gbajabiamila’s new stance

Though there was no clear direction to which the House of Representatives may head as it revisits the rejected electoral bill on resumption while winded down its 2021 legislative year, there are indications that the National Assembly may bow to President Buhari, as pointed out by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who hinted that the parliament may consider removing the direct primary clause, pass the Bill and return same to the president for assent. In his opinion, overriding the president’s veto may be herculean.

“If you followed the history of the amendment of the direct and indirect primary bill, I initiated that amendment bill for a good reason and it is for people to participate in elections. These are the people you see around when you campaign every four years come rain, come shine. For me, it does not make sense that these people do not have a voice in who represents them.

“It is part of being used and I didn’t like that. Most of us are reformers and one of the ways to reform the system is to make more accountable and to make the people have a voice in who represents them as opposed to a few people sitting in the four corners of a wall and writing results. That is what the amendment was all about. Again, there is a process.

“The president has, in his wisdom, rejected it and I believe he did it with good intentions based on the advice that he got. He weighed everything. Again, maybe times are different. He has people who advised him and I guess they advised him against the amendment bill.

There is a process. When we come back, as I said, the House will look at those amendments. We will sit as the National Assembly, look at the reasons and at that point, consider removing that clause and pass the bill so that we do not do away with the baby and the bath water”, he reiterated at a recent public function in Lagos.

All eyes on parliament

With the lingering drama, Nigerians are hanging their hopes on the National Assembly, with optimism that the people’s interest reign supreme.

Gbajabiamila had said, “But then, it is not my decision to make. It is the decision of the National Assembly, if they (members) determine that the (president’s) reasons are not good enough, then, there is a process prescribed by the constitution…Which way the sword is going to fall, I have no idea until that time. I cannot read the minds of the whole National Assembly members”.

To many followers, however, it may have been a done deal with the president having his way at the long run. In their thinking, the courage to override his veto is absent in the present leadership and membership of the nation’s apex legislature.

