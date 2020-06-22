Reps and the honour on a super cop; DCP Kyari

It was not common for any of the houses of the National Assembly to honour a public servant, in reward for demonstrating exceptional feat in his/her area of service. JOSHUA EGBODO writes.

Unhonoured summons

What is seemingly a trademark of the parliament-summons upon summons in search of explanations as they relate to the performance of public officers’ duties, has seldom been honoured by certain elements within the executive arm of government. However, in one of the rare feats, the House of Representatives recently offered to honour Mr Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) with the Nigeria Police Force.

The policeman, Kyari, who many of his followers described as a supper cop, was honoured by the House of Representatives, for being hardworking and outstanding in the performance of his duties over the years. Mr Kyari is the current Commander of the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) Special Intelligence Response Team, which have delivered in bursting some notorious criminal gangs across Nigeria.

Lawmakers’ thoughts on DCP Kyari

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, in his opinion on Kyari, said the lower chamber of the National Assembly, wanted to honour his outstanding performances in spite of the challenge being faced by the Nigeria Police.

“It is not what they do all the time and for everybody but for those who have distinguished themselves in various fields of service. This is also to show Nigerians that despite the not too good image of the Nigerian police, there are very good officers in the force.

“This is the greatest honour, because this is the only institution where all Nigerians are represented. This is not an award from the House of Representatives alone but an award from the entire people of Nigeria”, the speaker stated in his remarks.

Speaking also, chairman of the house committee on police affairs, Bello Kumo, commended the house for recognising the officer, Mr Kyari, for his gallant efforts in the fight against criminality.

Similarly, a former police officer, and now member of the house, Shehu Koko, said, “I am impressed by the works of Kyari and his team”, adding that that Mr Kyari had worked across the nation and done so well in addressing high profile cases”.

In the words of spokesperson of the house, Benjamin Kalu, who while commending Kyari urged him to train other officers to his standard, said it doing so was necessary for the force and indeed Nigeria, adding that doing so would make us “have more Kyaris in the fight against insecurity and to reduce the burden on his shoulders”.

Khadijat Bukar-Abba Ibrahim, said the members of her constituency were proud of “our son Kyari”, urging the federal government to go further and confer on him a national honour in recognition of his selfless service to the nation.

Motion for the honour

The house had the day earlier, passed a resolution to allow Mr Kyari into its chamber to honoured. This was sequel to a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance by Hon. Usman Jaha, describing DCP Kyari as one among the very few outstanding young officers of the Nigerian Police as Officer Cadet.

“The young officer served in several states of the federation, including Adamawa in the North East and Lagos in the south West. The gallant officer and his team recorded several successes in combating organised crime in Nigeria,…”, he argued.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who presided over the plenary stated that having Kyari present in the chamber was in line with the 9th Assembly’s legislative agenda of encouraging outstanding Nigerians who excel in their chosen fields of endeavour.

“When I read the profile of that young man and the exploits he has made as a young police officer, I was impressed, and I think it’s only natural that we, in line with our legislative agenda and the practice of this assembly invite DCP Abba Kyari to be at the session this Thursday to formally receive legislative commendation from the House of Nigerians”, he said.

Kyari responds

On the day he was honoured by the House of Representatives, DCP Kyari said he was humbled by the recognition, pointing out that the police was doing all it can to ensure the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

According to him, the gesture of the House would go a long way to boosting his morale and that of his team, as well as spur them to do more. “For the rest of my life, I will never forget this day, this indeed is the greatest award because it is coming from all Nigerians.

“This has passed a message to me and my team and other young officers, and they will work hard knowing that the House of Representatives is watching. The only problem we have is funding, if we do have enough funding, we can do a hundred times more than what we are doing now. I will (therefore) urge the house to look into this matter”, he said to the applause and standing ovation of members.

The man; DCP Kyari

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, born in 1975 to a Kanuri family, joined the Nigeria Police Force in 2000. Within his 20 years in the force, he has achieved a lot in service, rising to his current position as Commander, IGP’s Intelligence Response Team.

Arrests to his credit

To followers of his exploits, Kyari has performed exceptionally well leading to the arrest of individuals and notorious gangs. Records say has made at least 80 high profile arrests, spreading across all geopolitical zones of the country.

Kyari was responsible for the arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwaumadike, also known as Evans in Lagos State, alongside his gang members, with the case is under prosecution.

His team was also credited with arrest of the killers of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh, with the case also under prosecution, as well as highly wanted Boko Haram Commander, Umar Abdulmalik and eight of his fighters.

Worthy of mention too is the Kyari-led team’s tracking and capture of the deadly and notorious kidnapper, Henry Chibueze, better known as Vampire in Owerri, Imo State, alongside his gang members.

Other rewards

Analysts have opined it might be correct to describe DCP Kyari as the most decorated Nigerian police officer in service today. President Muhammadu Buhari honoured the cop with the Presidential Medal for courage in April 2016. His exploits were also rewarded with the Commendation Medal for courage, three years in a row by the IGP in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Kyari is also a three-time recipient of Lagos State Governor’s Award for Gallantry, Leadership and Service excellence in 2011, 2012, 2013, in addition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Commendation Award for courage in 2011.

He was named Africa’s Best Detective of the Year 2018, as well as the best Police officer of the Decade, and the 2018 HERO of the year award by the Silverbird Group.

Honour well-deserved?

With the intimidating profile of DCP Kyari, pundits have concluded that the latest honour by the House of Representatives was a well deserved one. To them, it was, and should be a clarion call on the super cop, and his team of detectives to do even more.