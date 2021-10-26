Reps and unresolved story of Customs’ ‘extra-judicial killings’



For a good while now, the House of Representatives Committee on the Customs have been on a probe, to unravel circumstances leading to the killing of some young men in Iseyin, Oyo state, allegedly by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). JOSHUA EGBODO reviews the probe, and issues surrounding similar occurrences in other parts of the country.

Reps’ attention drawn

On Tuesday may 18, 2021, attention of the House of Representatives was drawn to an incident involving personnel of the NCS, and some suspected smugglers, through a motion sponsored under matters of urgent public importance by Hon. Shina Peller.

Because Peller was specific on the killings in Oyo, the House mandated the committee, led by Hon. Leke Abejide to investigate the reported incident, and report its findings back within six weeks.



Peller while presenting his motion before the House, recalled that on Thursday, May 13, 2021, men of the NCS as reported by eyewitnesses were in pursuit of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) allegedly conveying unspecified number bags of foreign rice, and followed up with sporadic shooting, and in rage and in the process gunned down Five people, named as Oluwatobi, Timothy, Wasiu, Abdulazeez Abdullahi and Umar Abu.

“It was a sad day as the people were celebrating the EID-El-FITRI in the Oja- Oba area of the ancient town. This act of the men of the Nigerian Customs Service shows total negligence, abuse of authority, gross misconduct, and disregard for human lives. The customs men are supposed to be about 40kms to the border town

“If these men had been properly cautioned and trained in the process of recruiting them, bearing in mind that they carry arms, these tragedies would have been avoided. Killings by Customs officers in the guise of pursuing smugglers are a recurring saga in the country and something must be done urgently to put an end to it.

“Relevant questions must be asked: are bags of rice worth more than human lives? Even if they were smugglers, must the Customs officers open fire on them? Must they pursue smugglers? These and many more questions need to be asked to forestall a future recurrence, the lawmaker told his colleagues.



He subsequently prayed the House to pass a resolution to among other things, cause the Customs committee to investigate the incident, and to urge the federal government to review the rules of engagement of men of the NCS.

Emotions on air as Committee began probe

On July 27, 2021, the House’s Committee on the Customs commenced the investigation. It was an emotion-filled environment. Tears flowed down faces of relatives of the persons reportedly killed by operatives of the NCS. This was provoked by the blanket denial of the said killings. Assistant Legal Adviser to the Nigeria Customs Service, Umar Lawal made repeated attempts at absolving the NCS of being responsible for the death of anybody. Presenting position of the affected community, leader of the Iseyin delegation, Alhaji Kasaki Tijani informed the panel that five members of his community were killed after 50 villages away from the border, and stated that the victims were not smugglers. “Those killed were not smugglers. We are not saying customs or any other government agency should not do its job, but they came into the town to shoot innocent people,” he said.



Continuing, he said “They came into the town where the people do not know what is going on between the NCS and the smugglers, they killed five persons instantly and some survived gunshot injuries. This is not the first time this is happening in the town, we can count two to three incidents and that is why the community head said it is enough.

“Those killed are survived by wives, children and dependents. They are not smugglers. We are praying this committee to look into the matter deeply to see how customs can perform their functions so that it won’t affect the people and all the surrounding towns. We do not know how the officers were performing their duty that the smuggled goods crossed almost 50 towns before coming to Iseyin, about 200 kilometres from the border. We want compensation for the deceased because they have dependents, we pray this committee to help us ensure those affected are compensated.”



The denial

The Customs’ lawyer, however, said, “Men of the NCS are not supposed to be interrupted when performing their duty by virtue of the law; in the event that ensued while they were conveying the seizure, the mob tried to attack the officers on the road. Looking at what was going on, the officers swiftly shot into the air to disperse the mob and successfully dispersed the mob and conveyed the seizure to their base at Iseyin.

“Having arrived at the base, a mammoth crowd arrived at the base wherein two officers were caught by the mob and injured and they were taken to a hospital in Ibadan and were referred to Lagos for treatment. So the leader of the base made a call and contacted the Nigerian Army for help. Before the arrival of the army, the mob dispossessed one of the injured officers of his rifle.

“When the soldiers arrived, they work with the officers on the ground, recovered the rifle and restored calm in the area. The mob was armed with cutlasses, sticks and were pelting the officers with stones, and inflicted machete cuts on the officers; nobody was killed by men of the NCS, there was no incident of killing.”



Latest developments

With the killings in Oyo yet unresolved, another set of Customs personnel reportedly killed some innocent citizens of the country in Jibia, Katsina state and Ibarapa, another community in Oyo state, prompting fresh motions seeking probe into the development by Hon. Sada Soli and Hon. Ajibola Muraina. Families of affected victims last week, demanded compensation from the NCS at the resumed hearing of the Leke Abejide-led panel. The Service was asked to pay N4.5bn as compensation for the four residents killed and one injured in Iseyin.

A lawyer, Olugbenga Akinlabi, who represented victims of the Iseyin shootings which reportedly happened while the Eid-el-Fitri Festival was being celebrated made the compensation demand before the committee. “According to the information we had, some men of the Nigeria Customs were chasing some smugglers from the border town into the community, and Iseyin, being a community that is populated, people were coming from the prayer ground and there were indiscriminate shootings into the air by men of the Nigeria Customs”, he said.

Another heated debate

Like during the first investigative hearing session, the meeting degenerated into a heated one as members of the committee and representatives of the Customs, again disagreed on the Iseyin and Ibarapa incidents. While lawmakers accused Customs of excessive use of power, the Customs insisted that its men had together defended themselves. Even with the evidences presented by families, the Customs curiously denied killing anybody in Iseyin.

The committee was to also grill Customs officers over an accident involving the Service’s vehicle that led to the death of 10 persons and 20 others reportedly wounded in Jibia, Katsina state. The incident was admitted to be an accident before the panel.

Would Reps okay compensations?

It is unclear on what the committee may recommend for approval of the larger House, but to followers of the investigation, compensations for the affected victims may be imminent. With cases of extra-judicial killings and brutality against citizens by security forces on the rise, pundits have bought into suggestions that the Customs should not become one of such agencies to be seen in such light by the people.