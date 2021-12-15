Reps ask IGP to probe abduction of 5 consultants in Ebonyi

The House of Representatives, has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba to ensure a thorough investigation into the disappearance of five consultants reportedly abducted in Ohaukwu area of Ebonyi State, while handling an AfDB funded project.

A member of the House, Ifeanyi Momah in motion on Wednesday, calling for investigation noted that on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, five Engineers from NELAN Consultants, an Engineering Firm, who were supervising the Abakiliki Ring Road Project were abducted at Onu-Nwenewo village

in Ohaukwu.

“The names and origin of the abductees who are now known as the NELAN 5 are Engr. Nelson Onyemeh from Ihiala in Anambra State, Engr. Ernest Edeani from Nkanu in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, Engr. Ikechukwu Ejiofor from Umunya in Oyi Local Government

Area of Anambra State, Engr. Samuel Aneke from Nkanu in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State and Engr. Stanley Nwazulum from Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State”, he disclosed.

The lawmaker said the project the NELAN 5 were supervising, according to a Vanguard Newspaper report of August 23,2017, is valued at 150 million dollars and financed by the African Development Bank.

He however noted that it was of great concern “that the Ebonyi State government allegedly released a rather premature news of the death and burial of the NELAN 5 to the general public during a security summit organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Abakiliki chapter without conssulting with the families of the victims first”.

He said, “Since the alleged press statement by the Ebonyi State Government, which was published in several newspapers, and claims the government was pacifying the affected families, till date, the families of the abductees have allegedly not been formally contacted by the Ebonyi State

government”.

According to him, the Ebonyi state government has been accused of being complicit in the disappearance of the engineers as the state governor was alleged to have been hostile towards the consultants and tried severally to interfere in their operations, adding that if the true condition of the victims is not properly ascertained, the people’s confidence in the government will further deteriorate.