Reps begin debate on 2022 budget

sing an aggregate expenditure of N16.39 trillion for the 2022 fiscal year.

Indications have emerged that barring any last minute change, the House of Representatives will on Wednesday, commence debate on the general principles of the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had last Thursday, laid the Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly, proposing an aggregate expenditure of N16.39 trillion for the 2022 fiscal year.



Giving notice of the planned commencement of debate during Tuesday’s plenary of the House, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said, “We are going to distribute copies of President Muhammadu Buhari letter’s and budget to lawmakers.

“Members who are interested in debate on the budget as presented, the merits and demerits and the general principles of the Budget as presented by Mr President, please send your names to the clerk. We will be having the debate, two days; Wednesday and Thursday after which we will suspend plenary for work to start on the budget defense.



“The timetable will be released to the committees by tomorrow (Wednesday). So if you are interested, send your names to the clerk today. Add the date you’re interested in contributing. Whether Wednesday or Thursday, write it next to your name”..The House, through the Speaker and its spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu had repeatedly given assurance that haven sustained the January-December budget circle for two fiscal years running, all efforts will be made ensure the 2022 appropriation is passed before the year end.