Reps call for reinforcement of free, compulsory basic education





The House of Representatives, has called for the reinforcement of free and compulsory basic education across the country, as well as full implementation of the Child Rights Act, especially in the FCT.

The House in a resolution on Thursday, therefore urged Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to ensure full compliance with the provisions of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) Act and the Child Rights Act, as it also urged UBEC to liaise with State Governments who have adopted the Child Rights Act and the UBEC Act for enforcement of the provisions of the law.

This was sequel to a motion by Hon. Bamidele Salam, on the “Need to Reinforce the Provisions of the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act, 2004 in the Federal Capital Territory and Other Parts of the Country”.

The lawmaker noted that report by the Federal Ministry of Education, in 2021 stated that an estimated number of out-of- school children in Nigeria was about 10.1 million, while the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) put the number at 13.2 million, a figure he insisted appeared to be on the increase as the Ministry of Education has stated that there has been a more than three million increase.

He said with the report from UNICEF, “Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in Sub Sharan Africa and the highest in the world”.

Citing constitutional provisions and the Child Rights Act, the lawmaker argued that every parent or guardian shall ensure that his child or ward attends and completes his primary and junior secondary school education, and any parent who fails in this duty commits an offence and is liable.