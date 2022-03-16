Reps canvass automatic employment for 1st class graduates

The House of Representatives has called for automatic employment for Nigerians who graduate with first class degrees.

In its resolution on Wednesday, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Education to liaise with relevant government agencies to ensure that happens.

It also mandated its Committees on Tertiary Education and Services, and Labour, Employment and Productivity to ensure compliance.

This was was the fall out of a motion presented by Hon. Chinedu Emeka Martins, who observed that Nigerian Universities produce hundreds of First-Class graduates annually, but there is growing rate at which such employable graduates in Nigeria were unable to secure jobs thus, forcing them to leave the country and become assets to other countries.

He said though some Universities award their first-class graduates with automatic employment as assistant lecturers or student lecturers in their specific courses, but concerned that same job opportunities are not obtainable for First-class graduates in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He said, “According to research, Nigeria has continued to unwittingly give away her best brains and intellectuals to other countries who by virtue of their robust policies on a value system, reward diligence, and excellence as can be seen in the exodus of medical professionals from Nigeria to other countries”.

The lawmaker argued that automatic employment for first-class graduates will not only serve as a source of motivation for students to work harder but will also maximise their potentials in preparation for different economic roles.