Reps condemn Hanifa’s murder, to visit Kano





The House of Representatives has strongly condemned the murder of five-year old school pupil, Hanifa’s Abubakar, in Kano, by her teacher and school proprietor, one Abdulmalik Tanko in connivance with two others.

This followed a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance by Hon. Kabiru Idris, recalling that a combined team of security personnel effected arrest of Tanko, who owned the Nobel Kids School from where Hanifa’s was kidnapped, and later killed with the help of his crime partners.

The House, which also on Tuesday observed a minute’s silence in honour of the late pupil, resolved to send a delegation to the Kano state, with a view to condoling with decreed’s family and the people of the state.

While appreciating the government of Kano State, and the Khadimil Islam for supporting the operation that led to arrest of the suspects, the House called for speedy investigation and prosecution of the case, with a view to serving justice as deterrent to others.

Sponsor of the motion had recalled that Hanifa’s was abducted on December 4, 2021 by Tanko, who demanded a ransom of six million naira.

“He received the money but went ahead to kill her, devastating situation that shocked the entire people of Kano state and the nation at large,” the lawmaker said.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in his remark, expressed sorrow over the development, explaining that when he put a call to the parents few days ago, “they were still in pain”.