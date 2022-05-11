Reps demand cost details of refinery’s rehabilitation from Kyari

The ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating status of Nigeria’s refineries, has insisted that Group Managing Director of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, provide it with the total contract sum for rehabilitating the refineries.

During the resumed hearing of the committee Tuesday, members of the Abdulganiyu Johnson-led committee were angry that the GMD was hesitant in responding to questions on the details.

After a heated drilling, Kyari reluctantly told the lawmakers that the rehabilitation work for the Port Harcourt refinery alone was at the sum of $1.555 million, but could not provide the percentage of work done, as well as how much of the sum had been spent.

The NNPC boss, said the work being done on the refineries was beyond the usual turn around maintenance, and rather a total rehabilitation, adding that the former would not address the problem.

He said since rehabilitation work commenced on the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, they have been totally shutdown because of technical issues with the processing units not operating maximally.

He added that the company did not abridge any process regarding the contract award.

“On completion, the refineries will be operating at 90 percent installed capacity,” Kyari said.

The GMD was directed to return to the committee on May 13th with relevant documents, and details of the contract.

