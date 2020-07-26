Reps determined to cushion effects of COVID-19 – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has pledged the commitment of the house to make laws that would cushion the effects of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

The speaker made the pledge in Abuja at a retreat on the Revised Legislative Agenda of the 9th House of Representatives organised by the house.

The revised Legislative Agenda of the House, which is entitled “Our Contract With Nigerians,” narrows down legislative actions to focus on health, education security and agriculture, among other critical sectors of the economy.

Gbajabimi said a year ago, when the house set out to develop the Legislative Agenda of the 9th House of Representatives, it was with the knowledge that Nigeria was faced with profound challenges and the need to find solutions.

He said that the house produced and adopted a Legislative Agenda that was ambitious in its scope and innovative in its purpose.

“We took a critical look at our present circumstances and proposed solutions that sought to go beyond surface fixes.

“It was intended to address the core of our most pressing national problems and provide the right answers to the unresolved questions of our nationhood.

“However, in all our planning and imagining, we did not know that the world would soon change drastically, in ways that we could not then conceive and with consequences beyond our wildest imagination.

“As a consequence of the new realities imposed on us by the COVID–19 pandemic, the question then is, how do you achieve your ambitions in a world where the signposts of certainty have moved so far that we can barely even see them, or recognise where they used to be?

“This updated Legislative Agenda, and the implementation plan which we have tagged “Our Contract with Nigerians” sets out the new priorities of this 9th House of Representatives and commits us to a plan of action over the next year, and for the rest of our tenure.

“We have called this document a contract because that is what it is; a written account of what we owe the people and how we intend to meet our obligations within the shortest possible time.

“These documents represent our intention to be held accountable based on what we have freely committed to achieving, which I am confident that we will realise to the glory of God and the edification of our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said the retreat had come at a time when the world is facing a life threatening emergency in the form of COVID-19.

He explained that it had affected the world economy, transportation, education, politics, lawmaking process and beyond.

He said that Nigerians were looking up to the lawmakers, assuring them of the cooperation of the executive to meet the aspirations of all Nigerians.