Reps ‘dig’ ghost workers in MDAs

The joint House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, and Public Service Matters has commenced investigation into allegation of over-bloated staff members of some federal government’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The joint committee on Tuesday vowed to ensure culprits are punished where there may be breaches, as it expressed displeasure with absence of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Minister Finance, Budget and National Planning, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation, Auditor General of the Federation, and strategic stakeholders at the investigative hearing.

This was as the Speaker Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has assured that the House will continue to expose corrupt practices in the civil as well as public service noting that nation buliding is a joint task, noting that the investigation into the books of government agencies was aimed at exposing corrupt practices in these MDAs with a view to ensuring that funds allocated to them in annual budget are effectively utilised.

Represented by the Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the speaker said the joint House Committee will come up with inputs into legislations that will address the menace of corruption in the polity, as he commended efforts the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had put into the issue of tackling corruption in the country saying it is really gratifying.

Chairman of the House Committee on Anti-Corruption, Nicholas Garba, in an earlier remark said the investigation being conducted by the joint committee is in line with the mandate of the House which is to expose corruption, inefficiency and waste of public funds by government officials.

He pointed out that the negative impact of corruption in Nigeria is that our scarce national resources are unevenly distributed to a few adding that its damage cannot be underestimated. “If we eleiminate corruption in our pay rolls in all the ministries, departments and agencies, we ‘ll have more funds to address national issues,” he said.

Chairman of ICPC, represented by a director in the agency, Mr Bako Nathan, said the agency usually conducts systems review of MDAs to check corrupt practices in their payrolls, adding that the agency had discovered that many of these agencies are in the habit conering unspent balance of funds in paying their staff emoluments.

The committee later directed that chief officers of invited agencies appear personally at its expected next sitting, or risk compulsion to appear.