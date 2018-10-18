Reps disagree over card reader alternative

Members of the House of Representatives yesterday expressed opposing views to a provision in the new amendment to the 2010 Electoral Act, on a possible use of “any other technological device” in an election where the card reader fails or malfunctions.

The National Assembly’s joint committee on electoral matters had in its recommendation, which the House yesterday considered in clause 16(2) gave a proviso to the effect that where the electronic smart card reader repeatedly fail, or malfunctions, an alternative technological device “as may be prescribed” by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may be deployed for the purpose of voter accreditation.

Kicking against the suggestion however, Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Hon. Nicholas Osai said the suggestion may be open to any form of manipulation, and thus should be “completely deleted to prevent the use of something that is not known to us”.

His submission was countered by Majority Leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who argued that laws have to be made with some level of flexibility, adding that the card reader of today may be phased out for another device tomorrow.

Several other members expressed discomfort with the provision, citing inconsistency with Claus 16(1), which had recommended the use of card reader, with a condition that election in any polling unit shall be canceled where the reader fail up to three hours to the end of election, and a repeat slated within 24 hours.

A seeming uproar ensued when Gbajabiamila insisted that the provision should be retained because if it is there or not, INEC has been given the constitutional power to organize elections, “and so, there is nothing we can do, even if it introduces another device”.

However, it was greeted with a thunderous shout of “no” by some members.

Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yussuff Lasun who presided over the report consideration in a committee of the whole, appeared to be in a fix.

He subjected the matter to voice votes, but could not determine whether it was the “ayes” or the “nays” that had the majority.

Lasun, after more contributions from members, appealed to his colleagues to be careful, “because this is a serious matter that shapes our lives, as he yet put a question when calm returned and ruled in favour of the “ayes”, a development that momentarily put proceeding on hold.

