Reps: Group drums support for Soli to succeed Gbajabiamila as speaker

A group, Good Governance and Transparency Initiative (GGTI), is rooting for Hon. Sada Soli’s emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

Hon. Soli, a ranking lawmaker who was first elected in 2006 has won his return bid into the National Assembly as the member representing Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency of Katsina State.

National Coordinator of GGTI, Abdulmumuni Dangana, who made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja said apart from his wealth of experience in the legislature, Hon. Soli is endowed with leadership qualities that stand him out for the position.

Dangana expressed satisfaction with the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, saying the outcome of the poll showed that Nigerians have kept faith with the ruling party in the Presidency and the National Assembly.

“The party’s victory at the last poll is well-earned because the democracy dividends delivered, especially in the provision of infrastructure and social intervention schemes is unmatched.

“These achievements are the result of the collaboration and support given the executive branch by the leadership and members of the National Assembly, majority of who are of the APC,” he said.

Dangana said with the country set to commence another democratic journey into the 10th National Assembly, it becomes imperative to call on the national leadership of the APC to zone the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North West zone.

“If it does that, it should kindly throw its weight behind Hon. Sada Soli, the current Chairman House Committee on Water Resources to become the next Speaker.

“As a ranking member of the House with several bills to his credit, Hon. Soli knows the game very well and his vast experience in continental legislation coupled with his membership of various standing committees makes him eminently qualified to lead the Green Chamber in the 10th National Assembly,” Dangana said.

According as the group, Soli had served as deputy chairman House Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa.

He has also served on several committees, including Privatisation and Commercialisation, Capital Market, Media and Public Affairs, Legislative Budget, Urban Development, Foreign Affairs, Inter-Parliamentary, Petroleum–Upstream, Aids Loans and Debt Management.

“From 2019 when he got elected into the 9th Assembly, Hon. Soli has served on the following committees: Agriculture, Production & Services, Federal Capital Territory, Banking and Currency, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Interior, Power, Works, Climate Change, Capital Market and Lake Chad.

“He was also appointed Chairman ad-hoc Committee on National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to investigate the Non-Remittance of Contributions in the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) as well as Chairman Ad-hoc Committee on Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited; to Investigate the Alleged Negligence by the Federal Ministries of Justice, and Petroleum Resources in the Handling of the Transaction between the Federal Government and the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited.

“Other Ad-hoc Committees he served on are: Special Committee on Constitution Review, Unspent Fund, Electoral Act, Petroleum Bill, Power, Parliamentary Friendship Group (Nigeria and Cameroon), Assessment and status of all recovered loots movable and immovable assets from 2002-2020 by Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for effective/efficient management and utilization, Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate Joint Venture (JV) Businesses and Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) of NNPC from 1990.

“Based on these and many more, we are, therefore, soliciting for his support and emergence as Speaker of the 10th National Assembly,” Dangana said.

