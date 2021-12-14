Reps, INEC and the direct primaries debate



As controversies surrounding the passage of the Electoral Act amendment bill continues, the House of Representatives through a resolution, summoned Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a meeting, where some of the issues were expected to be addressed. JOSHUA EGBODO writes on the possible outcome

Issues before the bill was passed

In the House of Representatives, there issues surrounding certain clauses in the latest Electoral Act amendment bill, one of which was the proposal that INEC should transmit results of election through electronic means. Another was the propriety or otherwise of compelling political parties to uniformly adopt the use of direct primaries in selecting candidates for electoral offices.

Those critical differences was later to necessitate a conference committee from the house, as the green chamber passed same and other clauses away from the position earlier taken by its Senate counterpart.

Harmony reached

After the meeting of the conference committees of both chambers of the National Assembly, a harmony was reached, leaving the electronic transmission of election results, as well as the use of direct primaries by political parties as key clauses in the passed bill.

Controversies over direct primaries

After the passage, however, issues around the use of electronic platform for transmission of election results, which as it were was left to the discretion of INEC in case there are challenges took the back seat, while the compulsory suggestion that all political parties adopt the use of direct primaries in the selection of candidates for polls became the major subject of debate.

While some stakeholders saw same as a way of plurality in the participation of political party members’ to select who they want, others hinged on the perceived high cost implications in applying the suggested method.

Buhari’s letter to INEC, others

With the house beating its chest that the National Assembly had done its own bidding as far as the amendment bill was concerned, all eyes moved to President Muhammadu Buhari. Tongues wagged on whether it may be another era of rejection, as was the repeated case during the life of the 8th National Assembly.

Rather than outright veto, however, the President reportedly wrote the electoral umpire, seeking its advice. In a letter dated November 29th, 2021, signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the president requested the INEC Chairman and the office of the Vice President, Attorney-General of the Federation, the Minister of Finance and the Inspector General of Police to provide considered views on the bill by Friday December 3, 2021.

Reps’ summon

While the debate lasted, the House of Representatives passed a resolution, inviting the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission to interface with the House Committees on Electoral Matters and Appropriations for possible consideration of the cost in the 2022 Appropriation Act.

This was out of rumoured concerns that the direct primaries method may be too expensive for the INEC to monitor all through the thousands of council wards across the country, and at a time the 2022 budget was still pending with the National Assembly.

Sponsor of the motion which led to the resolution, Hon. Leke Abejide who also chaired the Customs Committee of the house described the bill as “very critical to the sustainability of our democracy as the aspect of direct primaries will open up the political space for the youths and largely the members of all political parties to participate in all electoral processes, starting from primary elections to the general elections”.

The lawmaker recalled the countless complaints of the cost implications of direct primaries but insisted that the benefits outweighed the cost implications.

“However, it is pertinent to give opportunity to Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to interface with both Committees on Electoral Matters and Appropriation in order for the nation to know what it will cost the country through INEC in order to put to rest the insinuations of different figures flying around that is so humongous to undertake direct primaries which may not be correct after all”, he noted.

INEC washes hands off

When Chairman of INEC, Yakubu appeared before the appropriations panel of the House on Thursday December 9, 2021, he said the Commission “did not come up with any cost for the conduct of primaries per political parties by direct method. We have had very good discussions with the committee on Appropriation of the National Assembly pursuant to the resolution of the House and what we discussed you will not hear from me. May be, the chairman of the committee will tell you”, saying the cost of conducting primaries, whether direct or indirect rests with the political parties as the electoral umpire has limited role to play.

Reps insist on why amendment should stand

Briefing newsmen on the same day, spokesman of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu described the rumoured rejection of the Electoral Act bill, as a strategy by those opposed to the provisions to weaken the hearts pushing for presidential assent to the bill, adding that the indirect primaries option would offer women and young people the opportunity contest and win elections.

“If Mr President sent a communication to the House of Representatives, as the spokesman, I am one the first persons to know about it. I can tell you authoritatively that there is no communication to that effect”, he stated.

Gbajabiamila’s earlier backing

Prior to the latest debate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila said deliberate efforts must be made to prepare the children and youth of Nigeria to become the leaders of tomorrow they are desired to be, a reason he alluded to as why he supported the direct primaries project.

According to him, such efforts must take into consideration, involving them in governance and expanding the democratic space to accommodate many young people. Gbajabiamila was speaking at the National Children’s Dialogue to mark the 2021 Universal Children’s Day in Abuja, as he explained that this was the reason he championed an amendment to the Electoral Act, for the use of direct primaries by political parties as a method of choosing candidates for elective offices.

“That debate on direct primaries, which I championed, is about the future of our country. Our position in the 9th House of Representatives is that everyone must have equal opportunities to participate in governance and the democratic process…Our young people must have a seat at the high table and we must create the enabling environment for them to be in leadership such that a young man with bold ideas can come out to vie for any position, be it legislator, governor or any other office. That can only be achieved through direct primaries, which will give a fair chance to the youth of this country to be involved in governance”, he stated at the event.

What next?

With reports suggesting that INEC may have advised President Buhari to sign the bill into law, with one of such alleging that in a reply to the President’s request to be guided, the nation’s electoral umpire reportedly told Buhari that certain provisions in the bill had substantial capacity to lay a solid foundation for more improvements in Nigeria’s electoral process, it was dramatic to many followers of the issues that a counter move may have been adopted by the President.

The house, through its spokesman, and Chairman of the committee on appropriations, Hon. Mukhtar Betara, in separate instances last week debunked the rumoured rejection of the bill by President Buhari. The question remained, however, that if the president vetoed the document, what steps would the parliament take next?

