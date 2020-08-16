Reps insist Agip, NNPC, others must appear over $30m contract debt

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), has insisted that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Agip and other Joint Venture (JV) partners must appear before it next week over a $30 million and more debt owed a contractor, DE COON Services Limited.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Musa Adar made the announcement over the weekend in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

The oil services providing company, DE COON Services Limited had petitioned the House, accusing Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) of refusing to pay over $30 million and N70 million accrued outstanding bills for engineering jobs executed in a contract it won via tender for the company since 2014, amongst other infractions that are inimical to the terms contained in the contract.

The committee on July 29, 2020 summoned NAOC, NNPC and Oando, (the other JV partners) to appear on Wednesday August 12th to explain the discrepancies and their roles in the allegations. However, only the NCDMB (Nigeria Content Development Management Board) who were named in the petition had honoured the committee’s invitation for Wednesday 12th August, while NNPC, Agip oil company and the others failed to show up.

Adar has however expressed the committee’s resolve not to relent in its effort at ensuring justice prevails. “Agip had refused attending the hearing citing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic”, stressing that even with its willingness to appear online and make submissions on the accusations, but he expressed dissatisfaction that the lockdown has been lifted, stressing that “Agip oil & gas production has been going on and even the House has been sitting daily since, so Agip should appear before it as directed”.

The lawmaker noted that the few weeks grace given the companies involved was just to ensure all parties are present at the next adjourned date to ensure fair hearing hence the need for them to show appearance, otherwise the investigation will go on as planned.