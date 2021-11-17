Reps investigate Customs over insider import, clearing ring

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Customs to investigate the alleged importing and clearing ring at the Nigeria Customs Service, and report back within three weeks.



This came Wednesday, following a motion on “Need for the Nigeria Customs Service to Strictly Implement the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria,” sponsored by Abbas Adigun.



Also in its resolution on the motion, the House urged the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure that import duties and levies for all categories of goods are clearly stated online and at all customs offices so that intending importers can simply use their bill of laden details to make payment and that the 24-hour cargo clearance stipulated by the service is implemented.

The federal government has also been urged to ensure that all examining agencies, especially the Nigeria Customs Service are connected to the National Single Window project to make the ports more effective.



Adigun while moving the motion recalled that on May 18, 2016, “the erstwhile acting president and current vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo, signed an Executive Order on the ease of doing business in Nigeria, part of which was regulation of operations at the ports.”



He said the Executive Order is in tandem with the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC), which is aimed at facilitating trade by harmonising and simplifying customs procedures and practices, but that despite the Executive Order, the level of delay in clearing procedure at the ports in Nigeria is still alarming, and has resulted in situations where importers and clearing agents are made to pay exorbitant charges.



“When cargoes are eventually cleared after a long delay, the importers tend to adjust prices of the goods to reflect the additional expenses, thus creating a situation that is perpetually reducing the purchasing power of the masses,” he lamented.

Source