Reps investigate ‘unexplained disappearance of FCT mass transit buses’

The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the reported unexplained disappearance of federal government funded mass transit buses for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The House for that purpose, on Tuesday, mandated its Committee on the Federal Capital Territory to investigate the alleged disappearance of the buses with a view to recovering them, and to report back within three weeks.

This came following a motion by Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya on the allegation, as he stressed that the provision of long buses in Abuja, apart from creating jobs and generating revenue, was targeted at alleviating the sufferings of the citizens as the scheme was designed to ease the commuting challenges of civil and public servants to and from their offices to ensure effective discharge of their duties.

He recalled that between 2003 and 2007, 5,000 buses were provided by the federal government to assist and complement the efforts of government workers in accessing their various offices within the Federal Capital Territory, adding that between 2010 and 2014, the Federal Government, in a bid to effectively improve public service delivery in line with global best practices, provided an additional 5,000 buses for the transportation of civil servants.

But according to him, “all the buses, amounting to 10,000 provided by the government are gradually disappearing from the roads and are not being effectively managed by the FCT administration and as such, not achieving its core objectives, which is alleviating the transport challenges of the masses, especially in these trying times”.

He said the citizens who are denied these services are daily faced with the risk of riding in commercial vehicles operated by kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits.

