Reps kick against new fuel price



The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has rejected the increase in price of fuel from N148 to N151. 56 ex-depot price announced by the Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC).

The caucus, in a statement by Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Wednesday described the announced increase as unacceptable as it will result in increase in the already high cost of consumer goods and services, and worsen the current economic hardship being suffered by Nigerians.



According to Elumelu “the minority caucus in the House of Representatives, rejects the announced increase in the pump price of fuel.

“This is because such an increase will directly result in more hardship on our citizens, particularly at this critical time when the majority of Nigerians, across the country, are struggling to survive under the burden of high cost of living and low purchasing power occasioned by the prevailing economic challenges.

“Any increase in the cost of essential commodities like fuel will therefore bring more hardship to the people and as such should not be contemplated.”



The opposition lawmakers challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to rather come up with strategies that will lead to decrease, rather than increase in the cost of domestic fuel, including revamping our nation’s refineries, instead of always resorting to price increase, to the detriment of Nigerians.

The minority caucus therefore directed the PPMC to immediately rescind its announcement and revert to the former price, before a downward review.