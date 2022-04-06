Reps lament losses due to negligence by medical practitioners 









The House of Representatives has berated the acts of professional negligence by medical practitioners, leading to loss of lives, as well as permanent disabilities in patients.





The House in a resolution, Tuesday, urged the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and other disciplinary bodies saddled with the responsibility of carrying out preliminary investigations of any allegation of infamous conduct against a medical practitioner to forward such cases to the tribunal for trial in line with the provision of Section 16(2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act.



This was sequel to a motion by Hon. Jude Ngaji, who noted that some of the observed acts of such negligence include failure to attend promptly to a patient requiring urgent attention when the practitioner is in a position to do so, manifestation of incompetence in the assessment of a patient, and making an incorrect diagnosis particularly when the clinical features were so glaring that no reasonable skilful practitioner could have failed to notice them, amongst others.



According to him, the increase of reports of medical negligence in Nigeria is principally attributed to lack of sufficient medical practitioners and infrastructure in the health sector, but that despite the increasing number of victims, “there has been a low level of formal complaints and lawsuits for compensation due to ignorance, poverty, and in some cases, reluctance to seek redress against the offending medical practitioner.”





He noted that in other countries where quality medical practice and care for patients is higher, there is a sense of accountability required from medical practitioners, as such, it will be useful to consider the legal position in Nigeria concerning actions for negligence against medical practitioners in the discharge of their duties.





“The Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, 2004 is the principal law regulating the medical profession in Nigeria, and provides for the registration of Medical and Dental Practitioners. It also codified the rules of professional conduct for Medical and Dental Practitioners in its Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria, 2008, the Code specifies the acceptable standard of medical and dental practice in Nigeria”, he noted.