Reps make u-turn, rescind decision on pro-women Bills





The House of Representatives, on Tuesday rescinded its decision on three pro-women constitution alteration Bills, which could not secure the required two-third majority of yes votes to scale through.

The House had at the resumption of plenary of the day, went into a closed door session for close to half an hour, ostensibly to resolve issues surrounding the controversial Bills.

Chairman, Rules and Business Committee of the House, Abubakar Fulata, who moved motion for the rescission as being directed by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila up indicated that the Bills concerned were indiginship Bill, citizenship by marriage Bill, and the 35 percent political party leadership for women Bill. The House was conspicuously silent on the special seats for women in parliamentary houses.

In moving for the recession, Fulata said “Honourable colleagues, recall that on the first of March, we voted on 68 Bills for constitution amendment, however, the aforementioned three Bills could not obtain the required majority to pass. Accordingly, in line with our extant rules, I therefore move that we suspend the relevant rules to rescind our decision in respect of these three Bills, and recommit them to the committee of the whole for reconsideration, I so moved Mr Speaker”.

The Speaker who initially called on the Deputy Whip, Nkiruka Onyejiocha, to second the motion later said “don’t worry, you’re a woman. Let’s get the men to do the job, and subsequently directed the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu to do so.

In his remarks before putting question for vote on the motion, the Speaker noted; “Let me just very quickly touch on the procedure. Once we rescind these three clauses, and we take them again in the next few weeks. If we still at that point have a difference with the Senate, we will go for harmonisation. Hamornisation might not be the practice when it comes to constitution amendment, but even the constitution allows the House to regulate its procedures, and it is in line with this provision, we are to harmonise the differences between us.

Addressing newsmen afterwards, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Babajmi Benson said it was “a very good day in the parliament, as in our wisdom, we rescinded our decision on three Bills that we voted against. At the executive session, we appealed to our conscience, we appealed to our emotions”, a move he noted made members to opt for rescission.

He also explained that the special seats for women Bill had some constitutional clashes, which with time would be addressed.

“Out five, if we have done three, we are building blocks, so it is a work in progress. We had a heart-to-heart conversation, so I am sure the next time they (Bills) come up for voting, we are going to have the number to pass them,” he assured.