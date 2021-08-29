Reps member reveals why insecurity persists





A member of the House of Representatives, and chairman of its committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, has blamed the rising insecurity in Nigeria on failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to deal decisively with factors indicative of rising animosity in the country, mutual suspicion and religious front lines.

Speaking on the recent upsurge in the security challenges, the Plateau state-born lawmaker said the federal government’s strategies towards addressing the spate of insecurity in the country have proven to be ineffective and have failed to deal with the challenges, and have failed to guarantee safety of lives of the Nigerian people.

In an open letter to the President, the APC Lawmaker said the renewed attack in Jos, Plateau state revealed laxity of leadership at the centre to proactively address justly and equitably reported cases of attack on communities, as well as, the absymal budgetary allocation and releases to the security agencies.

He said to Buhari in parts of the letter that “on 29th day of May 2015, you resurrected the hope and optimism of bringing back robust economic transformation devoid of corruption and free from insecurity via your three-point agenda when you spoke highly about defending and protecting the Constitution and by simple reflection, you swore to uphold the primary responsibility of government as enshrined in Section 14(b) thus:” the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“You declared explicitly that equitable and efficient strategies would be adopted by all the machineries of Government to end the wanton destructions of lives and properties particularly those associated with the activities of Boko Haram which hitherto had extended beyond the North East to the North Central and other parts of Nigeria.

“Indeed, and without doubt, you spoke a “language” well understood by the enemies of peace and progress and you were able to subdue them “technically”.

He lamented however that “about six years down the line and having secured a second term mandate from Nigerians, it is heart wrenching to note that insecurity has worsened in the country, leading to interrogative concerns by people such as What is Anti-Corruption without Security; What is the value of food if farms are not safe for agriculture to thrive; What is the significance of infrastructure devoid of security?”