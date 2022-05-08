Reps member to Buhari: Sack Emefiele as CBN gov immediately



A member of House House Representatives, representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, Hon. Teejay Yusuf, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for flouting extant rules and exposes Nigeria’s economy to further risks while his proxies continue to canvass his 2023 presidential candidature.

A group of rice farmers had purchased presidential nomination forms of the APC for the CBN governor which he was yet to accept.

But in a statement made available to Blueprint Sunday in Abuja, the Lawmaker said: “The CBN Governor must resign, even before returning the All Progressives Congress presidential nomination form purportedly collected for him; there is no reason for President Buhari to continue shielding a man who is trying to hide behind a finger.

“A half-hearted Twitter post hailing farmers for raising N100m for nomination form and saying that he is yet to come to a conclusion on the matter shows no logic or commitment to moral ideals; neither does his unwillingness to unequivocally assert lack of interest.

“In the same breath while saying that he will continue to serve, without indicating any plan to quit his present position, he also said that he is waiting on ‘divine intervention’ to decide on the race.

According to Hon. Teejay Yusuf who represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, in all normal countries, there are some high government officials who must never be associated with partisan interests but too much perfidy is being perpetrated in Nigeria under the ruling APC.

“In a May 5, 2022 memo, the Head of Service of the Federation warned lowly civil servants about Rule 030423 of the Public Service Rules which states that : “Resignation is necessary before seeking elective public office” and warmed that any officer wishing to engage in partisan political activities or seek elective public office shall resign his/her appointment

first.

“With such rule, they dare not participate in the mere nomination of delegates, even at local government level but we hear of proxy campaigns in the mass media and about scores of branded campaign vehicles, ostensibly purchased for Emefiele’s candidature.

“This flagrant disregard for Public Service Rules as well as the CBN Act and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, is no good sign for anything that has to do with building confidence in the hopelessly mismanaged economy which has become a frail shadow of what the APC administration inherited from the PDP.

“In the name of all that is good and in the national interest, I join other Nigerians in asking that both Mr. Emefiele and President Buhari do the right thing; an immediate resignation or an immediate sack will help the CBN Governor concentrate his mind more thoughtfully!” Hon. Teejay Yusuf stated.

