Reps’ minority leader disowns PDP caucus over call for Secondus’ resignation



Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has denied the reported meeting where a decision was purportedly reached to call for resignation of the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus.

Caucus of the opposition PDP in the House of Representatives, under leadership of Kingsley Chinda had issued demand for resignation of Secondus after a reported virtual meeting of its members over the weekend.

Reacting to the report however, Elumelu in a statement on Monday said, “attention of the Minority Caucus, particularly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, have been drawn to news reports purporting to be the intervention and outcome of an online meeting of the PDP Caucus in the House regarding the current leadership challenge within the party.



“If such a meeting held, it was without the knowledge of the leadership of the Minority Caucus, and therefore in breach of established procedure.



“Meanwhile, we are working in concert with organs of the party to ensure sustainable resolution of the current challenges that will be in the overall interest of the party and Nigerians.

“We appeal to all party faithful, particularly PDP members in the House of Representatives, to exercise caution and patience as the party addresses the present leadership challenges”.