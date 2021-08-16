Reps mourn ‘Expensive’



The House of Representatives has expressed sadness over the passing of one of its members, Rep. Adedayo Omolafe, popularly known as Expensive.

Until his death, Adedayo Omolafe represented Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency of Ondo state.



The House said during the period that he represented his people, the late lawmaker was committed and dedicated to his duties.

“The news of Rep. Adedayo Omolafe is a devastating one to all members of the House. Our late colleague was not only committed to his duties, but he was also diligent.



“We all will miss Adedayo Omolafe sorely,” spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu said in a statement on Monday.