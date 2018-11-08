Reps move against employment age discrimination…lead

…Urges probe invasion of Ekweremadu’s house

The House of Representatives has moved against the use of age segregation as employment requirement for Nigerians into government owned institutions, as a Bill on it scaled second reading on its floor yesterday.

Sponsored by Hon. Sergius Oguns, the Bill if enacted, according to him, will allow more vibrant Nigerian youths to gain employment into the institutions and agencies of the federal government of Nigeria, as well as ensure that no one is discriminated against on account of his/her age or the circumstances surrounding his/her birth.

“I think it is criminal for the federal government to have age discrimination in job employment. Even if there is age discrimination in securing job, the federal government job is not supposed to be a part of this”, Oguns said while leading debate on the Bill.

Some members however advised that institutions like the military and paramilitary agencies should be exempted as further work is done onthe Bill.

Meanwhile, the House has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that surrounding the Tuesday’s alleged invasion and attempted assassination of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekeremmadu at his Abuja home.

This came following a motion by Hon. Toby Okechukwu, who recalled that the residence of the Deputy Senate President Sen. Ekweremadu was under attack from gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday November 6, 2018.

He expressed displeasure that the nation’s security agents, particularly the Police could term such highly organised invasion and assault on the lawmaker as “mere burglary”.

While urging the House to investigate it, the lawmaker explained that there were several unanswered calls placed to the phone number of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and his deputy when the incident lasted.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker Yakubu Dogara mandated the Committees on Police Affairs, and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the matter and report back to the House.

