Reps move to exempt police from contributory pension scheme

Moves by the House of Representatives to exempt personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) got a boost on Tuesday, as a Bill to that effect scaled second reading on its floor.

Entitled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Pension Reform Act, 2014 to Provide for Exemption of the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme; and for Related Matters,” the proposed law was presented by Francis Waive.

Lead g debate on its general principles, Waive argued that retired police personnel are passing through difficult times after leaving service, noting that while their pension is meager compared with other security agencies, the contributory pension scheme was still impeding access to their saved funds.

The lawmaker therefore prayed the House therefore alter Section 5 (1) of the Pension Reform Act 2014, to remove the NPF personnel from the scheme.

Speaking in support, Chairman of the House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko said as a retired police officer, he collects N23, 000 as monthly pension, adding that the condition of retired police officers in the country was very pathetic.

According to the lawmaker, the country needs to appreciate the contributions of police personnel to the security and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Earlier, some retired police officers were at the National Assembly gate on Tuesday, waving placards and singing solidarity songs to press home their demands for urgent exemption from the pension scheme.