Reps: No plans to impeach Osinbajo

December 6, 2018 Blueprint Politics 0
Osinbajo

The spokesman for the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, has denied allegations that Reps members were collating signatures to impeach the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

According to him, “There is nothing like impeachment before the House of Representatives as I speak now.

“At least, officially before the house, there is nothing like that. I am not aware of any impeachment.”

Namdas’ reaction comes amidst allegation that some of the lawmakers are collating signatures to commence the impeachment of Vice-President Osinbajo.

