Reps okay N3.01 trn Customs revenue target for 2022

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise has approved the N3.01 trilllion Naira revenue projection of the agency for the 2022 fiscal year.

Dropping the hint during a budget defence session on Monday, Chairman of the Committee Hon. Leke Abejide commended Comptroller-General of the NCS Col.Hameed Ali (rtd), for consistently raising the bar in the revenue generation of the agency in the past three years.

He lamented the bureaucratic bottlenecks occasioned by laws governing operations of the NCS, which he noted were seriously affecting the efficiency of its revenue collections into the federation account.

The lawmaker however gave assurances that the expected passage of the SEMA Act amendment Bill by the House in a few months time would help in improving the agency’s performance.

In his presentation earlier, Col. Ali (rtd) disclosed that the NCS was facing huge challenges in revenue generatin due mainly to inadequate staffing of its revenue directorate.

While presenting the 2022 budget of the agency to the committee, he explained that personnel cost only would gulp over N36 billion naira due to recruitment and training of new staff, pointing out other line items in the budget of the agency to include N369 billion for capital overhead and reccurent and N50 billion for manning of the international borders among others.