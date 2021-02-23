Reps okay nomination of new security chiefs

The House of Representatives have confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s nomination of fresh service chiefs foe the country.

The names of Major General Lucky Irabor, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Akawo were recently forwarded to the National Assembly for confirmation as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff respectively, by President Buhari.

After a screening exercise last week, an Ad hoc committee of the House raised for that purpose presented its report, which was later adopted in confirmation with the committee’s recommendations.

Chairman of the committee, Babajimi Benson informed the House that the nominees were questioned based of integrity, professional commences, interagency cooperation and the role of the military in the ongoing security challenges amongst others.

“We invited the nominees and questioned them on various topics ranging from integrity, professional experience, the role of the military, interagency cooperation, leadership style, communication skill, welfare, military/civilian relations among others, and we found them worthy”, the lawmaker told the House.

Members after the briefing unanimously voted to confirm the nominees as recommended by the committee.

Related

No tags for this post.