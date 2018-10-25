Reps okays Buhari’s $82m Eurobond request, calls for revenue diversification

The House of Representatives yesterday approved the request by

President Muhammadu Buhari for $82.54 million to refinance the balance

of $500 million matured Eurobond in the international capital market.

The approval was made after the chairman of the Committee on Aids,

Loans and Debt Management, Adeyinka Ajayi, presented the report of the

committee to the House.

President Buhari had in a letter to the House sought the approval of

the House to raise $2.78 billion from the international capital market

for part-funding of the 2018 budget.

The president said the amount, approved in the 2018 Appropriation Act,

would be used to finance deficits and key infrastructure projects in

the 2018 budget.

The loan, according to him, would be raised from Eurobonds and other

securities in the international capital market.

The president in the same letter, also sought legislative nod for an

external capital sourcing of $82.54 million to refinance the balance

of $500 million matured Eurobonds in the international capital market.

The Senate had in the previous week approved the same amount for the

president and warned him against external borrowing.

Just like the Senate, the House while giving their nod to the

president’s request urged the federal government to reduce or limit

its request for more external borrowings and source for other means of

generating revenue internally.

