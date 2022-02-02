Reps order Customs to pay N390m to victims of clashes







The House of Representatives has recommended a total compensation of N390 million from the Nigeria Customs Service to victims of clashes between its men and communities in Iseyin (Oyo state; Jibia, Katsina State; and Igangan, Igboora, Tapa, Oyo state.





The House Committee on Customs and Exercise, led by Hon. Leke Abejide had investigated the three separate incidents, and reported its findings and recommendations, which the House adopted on Tuesday.





The committee in its recommendation for compensation on the killings in Iseyin said the four deceased’s families should be paid N20 million each, and two million naira to the one person who sustained injury during the clash.





Also on the incident in Jibia, the committee said the NCS should pay N20 million each to families of the 10 that lost their lives, and two million naira each as compensation to the 13 persons who sustained gunshot injuries.





On the clashes at Igangan, Igboora and Tapa, the panel also asked NCS to pay a compensation of N20 million each to families of the four persons that lost their lives, and two million naira each to those who were injured.





The committee explained that “life cannot be replaced once lost, as such, the families of the deceased be compensated in monetary terms.





It further called for officers of the NCS involved in the separate incidents during which innocent Nigerians lost their lives, should be brought to book, and punished accordingly to serve as deterrent to others.





All recommendations as they relate to the investigative hearings into the incidents were unanimously adopted by members at the committee of whole, presided over by Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase.