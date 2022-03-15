Reps order probe into Ibadan-Lagos train fuel saga





The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into circumstances surrounding the reported stoppage of an Ibadan-Lagos bound train due to fuel shortage.

To this end, the House resolved on Tuesday, to set up an Ad hoc committee to carry out a status inquiry of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), and its inadequacies and report back to the within four weeks.

This was sequel to a motion by Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, who noted that in recent times, there have been series of media reports of how passenger trains breakdown in the middle of nowhere for lack of maintenance “thereby subjecting commuters to possible attacks by hoodlums and armed robbers who can brutalise, maim and cart away hard earned monies and goods of innocent Nigerians”.

The lawmaker recalled that on Thursday March 11, 2022, a train conveying passengers and goods from Lagos to Ibadan came to a halt midway due to insufficient fuel, once again endangering the lives of innocent Nigerian travellers on the trip.

Beyond the experience, he said “another of the operational incompetence of the NRC is the issue of ticket racketeering and hoarding to the public thereby undermining government revenue which inhibit target loan repayment and constitute economic sabotage”.

According to him, it was disturbing “for a train to leave the station with insufficient fuel only to get stuck midway into the journey with traumatised and stranded passengers”, a development he described as “huge national embarrassment which not only makes our nation a laughing stock in the eyes of the international community but a complete system failure”.