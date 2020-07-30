Reps partner govs’ wives, others to halt human trafficking



The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs has disclosed that it was working on effective partnership with all tiers of government, wives of state governors and other stakeholders to enhance Nigeria’s fight against human trafficking.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, made this known, Thursday in an interview with newsmen, as part of activities to mark the 2020 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Akande-Sadipe expressed worry over the high-level of trafficking, and called on wives of governors to rise against it and other vices against females in order to end the evil act.

“This is another form of violence against women.

“The best way to eradicate this evil among us is to work in unison. Wives of Governors should use their offices to advocate against this act”.

The trafficking agents and their collaborators are not more powerful than those who mean well for the people of this Nation.



Hon. Akande-Sadipe revealed that her recent meeting with the wife of Ogun state governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, which yielded positive enthusiasm by the governor’s wife showed that there could be fruitful collaborations with wives of governors to bring this embarrassing scourge to an end.

“This action will ensure that we build awareness in our various states and discourage and educate parents and our girls on the risk of foreign domestic servitude and the lies of agents who end up trafficking them into dangerous situations.

“We would ensure that the collaboration focuses on rehabilitation, engaging effective sensitisation, workshops and seminars across communities, schools, churches, mosques markets, and other public places, she said.