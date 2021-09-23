Reps pass bill seeking upgrade of Auchi Poly to a versity

The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking to upgrade the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi to a higher institution to be named Federal University of Technology, Auchi.

The bill which emanated separately in the Senate and the House was harmonised, and report of the conference committee of the two chambers was unanimously adopted by the House on Thuesday.

Sponsor of the bill in the House, Hon. Johnson Oghuma, at a media briefing after the adoption, expressed happiness, describing it as “a landmark achievement”.

He said he was motivated to introduce the bill owing to the educational challenges he went through while growing up, making him to vow to do everything within his powers to create more access to education for his people.

He said since the institution was not entirely new, there wouldn’t be huge financial burden on the federal government’ especially with the level of facilities already on ground.

“It is not a new university, we are only asking for an upgrade. We feel the polytechnic has more than enough facilities to be upgraded to a degree awarding institution”, the lawmaker stated, adding he was optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari will sign it into law when clean copy of the proposal is transmitted.