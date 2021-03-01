Reps’ PDP caucus demands immediate release of Yakassai

Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, has asked for the immediate and unconditional release of Tanko Yakassai, a former aide to Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, reportedly arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The caucus in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, on Sunday, expressed concern and dismay over reported arrest, describing the development as a continuation of breach of freedom of expression by President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

The statement read in part: “As a caucus, we note with very serious concern, the continuous breach and denigration of democratic ethos and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 (as amended) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Particularly in view of constitutionally guaranteed safeguards in chapters IV thereof on freedom of speech, and also the provision of Section 14(1) of the said constitution which provides that “The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a state based on the principles of democracy and social justice.

“We are indeed greatly worried and take cognisance of the fact that the President Buhari led federal government has consistently failed in its responsibility of preserving the constitution which he swore to defend and uphold, particularly with respect to the protection of the lives of Nigerians as guaranteed in S.14(2) of the constitution and his social contract with Nigerians during his electioneering campaigns.”